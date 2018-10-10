Congress to sacrifice Kodad seat for TDP allies?

A Seshacharyulu By

NALGONDA: In view of the grand alliance with TDP, CPI and TJS for the upcoming elections, Congress party has reportedly decided to sacrifice some constituencies to other parties in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy ’s wife N Padmavathi is the sitting MLA of Kodad. Now the Congress has decided to sacrifice the Kodad Assembly constituency to TDP in the seat-sharing process. Another senior BC leader Bollam Mallaiah Yadav is also a strong contender for Kodad ticket. According to sources, Congress high command has plans to shift Padmavathi to Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency.

Another senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy is also planning to shift his constituency from Nagarjuansagar to Miryalaguda.