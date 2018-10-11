Lawyers bid farewell to Justice Kait

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar and Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on his transfer as judge of Delhi High Court. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, the judges, advocates and the court staff assembled in the first court hall for farewell function and lauded the services of Justice Kait rendered to the judiciary sector.

The CJ, Telangana advocate general BS Prasad and AP state public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu spoke on the occasion, Justice Kait thanked all those who cooperated with him in discharge of his duties.

Later, the members of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana high court advocates’ associations felicitated Justice Kait at a function held in the association hall. Chief Justice Radhakrishnan attended as the chief guest for the function.