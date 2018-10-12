Can Congress assure Chandrababu Naidu will treat Telangana properly: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday came down heavily on TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for his reply to the open letter he had released on Tuesday. In his letter to Reddy, Rao asked him twelve questions through which he sought justification for the Congress party’s decision to ally with AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

Rao argued that Chandrababu Naidu had always been against Telangana and Congress, by allying with Naidu’s party, was doing wrong by the State. He also asked, “Can Congress assure Naidu will treat Telangana properly?”

In his reply, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “Harish Rao has virtually accepted TRS’ defeat through his letter.” Reacting strongly to this statement, Harish Rao said, “Uttam is talking unnecessary stuff. He never answered my questions. Congress leaders have become slaves to Andhra leaders (read TDP).” The minister said that the grand alliance could not win and declared that Congress would not even be able to get Opposition status in the Assembly.

“In 2014, when Chief Minister KCR said he would make Telangana a power-surplus State, Congress leader Jana Reddy said it was not possible, but we showed it could be done,” said Rao.

Rao also took shots at Congress’ manifesto committee chairman Damodar Rajanarasimha, whose wife Padmini Reddy joined BJP on Thursday. “Even Damodar Rajanarasimha’s family doesn’t like him. If Padmini Reddy doesn’t like Congress’ policies, how will the people like them?” he said. It may be mentioned here that Padmini Reddy returned to the Congress fold less than 12 hours of her departure from the party.