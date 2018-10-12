Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao ridicules Amit Shah for his ‘dreams of coming to power in Telangana’

He also alleged that Modi government did not give a single paisa for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and IT Minister KT Rama Rao ridiculed BJP president Amit Shah for saying that they will come to power in Telangana like they did in other States. 
The TRS leader went to the extent of saying said that BJP will not win more than five seats in Telangana.

A day after BJP ‘Samarabheri’ meeting in Karimnagar where Amit Shah criticised the TRS government, KT Rama Rao launched a scathing counter-attack on BJP while speaking to the media, along with MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, at Vemulawada temple town on Thursday.

READ HERE | Battle for Telangana would be based on ideology, not development: Amit Shah

KTR said that the BJP government is yet to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but TRS government was already developing the temple at Yadagiri Gutta (Yadadri). Daring BJP to reveal what they did for the people in the last four years, he said, “For the last two years, the State government has been requesting the Centre to accord national status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was still tight-lipped.”

READ HERE | Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wants his children as CM, no Dalit will ever get a chance: Amit Shah

He also alleged that Modi government did not give a single paisa for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes.  As per AP re-organization Act no benefits were given which were due for Telangana, he said. “The Centre bowed to pressure from AP CM Naidu by merging seven mandals, belonging to Telangana, with Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao Amit Shah Telangana elections

Comments

