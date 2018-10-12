TSRTC to operate 4,000 special buses for Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking lessons from the Kondagattu bus accident that claimed over 61 lives, the TSRTC has issued strict guidelines to all of its bus depots to refrain from overcrowding the buses. Orders have been given to regional managers and depot managers in ensuring that its drivers and conductors do not resort to crowding the buses to enhance the department’s revenue.

C Raghavendra Reddy, senior customer relations manager of TSRTC, said: “The department officials have conducted various meetings with all regional and district level officers and strict instructions were issued to bus drivers and conductors to maintain seating capacity as it is.”

The TSRTC officials will be operating 4,480 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations while arrangements have been made to run additional buses to clear extra rush of passengers.