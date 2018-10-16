‘Congress will win all 10 seats in Adilabad’

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has expressed confidence that Congress winning all 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Adilabad district in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief spoke to the media after visiting Bhainsa town, along with senior leader K Jana Reddy, working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and district in-charge Sabitha Indra Reddy, to oversee arrangements for a public meeting to be addressed by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on October 20.

“Going by the response the party has been getting in the district we should win all ten seats,” he said. Coming down heavily on Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged the TRS government had miserably failed during it’s four and a half year rule.

“What kind of government is this which failed to even fulfil a single promise made in it’s poll manifesto. It had betrayed the people of the State,” he said. While appealing to the people to support Congress in the Assembly elections, he confidently said that Congress will form government in December. Earlier, the TPCC chief held separate meetings with aspiring candidates Narayan Rao Patel and Ramarao Patel.

DK Aruna welcomes 500 TRS workers into Congress

Former minister and incumbent MLA from Gadwal DK Aruna on Monday welcomed more than 500 party workers, hailing from Ganganpally and Dharoor mandals, from Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Congress. Former sarpanches Srinivas Rao, Janardhan Rao and Madhusudhan Rao were among the prominent leaders who joined the party. Speaking to the gathering, Aruna said that while Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, had kept her word by facilitating the creation of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao had cheated people by not fulfilling promises. “I am sure the people of this State will teach KCR and his party a lesson by voting for Congress,” she said.

Congress’ Rajaiah wants to contest from Warangal

Senior Congress leader and former Warangal MP Sircilla Rajaiah, whose suspension was revoked by the party high command in June this year, expressed his desire to contest in the Lok Sabha polls from Warangal constituency. Rajaiah had represented Warangal in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. Rajaiah was suspended from the party following allegations that he had abetted the suicide of his daughter-in-law and three of his grandsons who died in a fire accident at his home. On Monday, Rajaiah told the media that he was ready to contest Lok Sabha polls in 2019, if the party high command wish to do so. However, he said he has no interest in contesting Assembly polls.