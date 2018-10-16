Home States Telangana

Response for Rahul Gandhi's public meet should be a jolt to TRS, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a ‘historical’ meeting in Kamareddy town on October 20.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:12 AM

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The senior leaders of Congress have urged their party cadre to make the forthcoming visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi a grand success and revive the party to its past glory in the north Telangana districts.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a ‘historical’ meeting in Kamareddy town on October 20.TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretaries RC Kunthia, Saleem Ahemd, Y Madhu Goud and AICC observer Srinivas, opposition leader K Janareddy, LOP leader MD Shabbir Ali, party’s election campaign committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramark visited Kamareddy town and oversaw the ongoing arrangements for the public meeting to be held at Degree College grounds. The leaders interacted with Nizamabad, Medak, Siddipet and Karimnagar district committees presidents and senior leaders at a private hotel here.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttamkumar Reddy said that Congress cadre should mobilise at least two lakh people, and the public meeting and the people’s response should jolt the TRS party in north Telangana districts. Expressing confidence that Congress will come to power in the State, he said ‘after the elections, TRS party will collapse in the State’.“Unilateral decisions, cheating attitude and failure to implement even a single assurance will lead to closure of TRS chapter in the State politics,” he said.

He also said that with the exception of four members of KCR’s family, rest of the people are ready join in Congress in coming days.  

He has urged all the non-political forces and all sections of the society to come forward to extend their support people’s demand to defeat TRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao.Stating that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had betrayed Muslim community with false promises in the last elections, he said: “Chandrasekhar Rao has moved closer to BJP on several issues. if you vote for TRS it will strengthen BJP at national level.”Meanwhile, AICC secretary RC Kunthia said that after Rahul’s tour, Congress will focus its attention to Sonia’s visit to TS. 

Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly election

