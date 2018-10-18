Home States Telangana

Centre announces Rs 1.49 crore ex gratia for Kondagattu victims after a month

The Government of India on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.49 crore as ex gratia to the victims of the Kondagattu bus accident.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

While the victims here had to wait over a month for their compensation it wasn’t so elsewhere.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Government of India on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.49 crore as ex gratia to the victims of the Kondagattu bus accident. Kin of victims will get Rs 2 lakh each while inured persons will get Rs 50,000 each.

It may be recalled that a Palle Velugu bus had fallen into a gorge near Kondagattu on September 11, claiming the lives of 64 passengers and injuring several others. While the victims here had to wait over a month for their compensation it wasn’t so elsewhere. For the victims of the Ramban accident in Jammu & Kashmir, which happened on October 6, PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh by October 10. 

TSRTC had already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to each family but it is learnt the amounts have not been transferred yet. In the absence of the resources, victims found it difficult to pay for the high medical treatment expenses incurred. 

