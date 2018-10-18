Copying manifesto charge is nonsense, says MP Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Wednesday ridiculed TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s allegation that it copied the Congress party’s manifesto. “The Congress has not announced its manifesto so far. So how can the TRS copy Congress’ manifesto?” TRS MP B Vinod Kumar asked.

Speaking to reporters, Vinod Kumar pooh-poohed the statements of the Congress on the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes. “Congress leaders, instead of saying that they will continue the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes, should tell the people that the Congress will carry on TRS rule in the state,” the TRS MP said and alleged that leaders of Congress were not mingling with people.

TRS MLC Srinivas Reddy said that it was Congress which copied the TRS’ manifesto as it assured voters that it would continue the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes.

At another press meet, TRS MP Balka Suman said people were very happy with the assurances given by KCR on Tuesday include dole to the unemployed youth. He also alleged that TJS founder M Kodandaram was working as directed by the Congress.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav recalled that people had rejected the Congress in 2014 and was sure to do it now too.