No hiccups: Governor gives instant nod for Telangana House dissolution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everything went on expected lines. The Telangana state legislative Assembly was dissolved on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the state cabinet adopted a resolution advising the governor to dissolve the Assembly and the governor accepted the advice immediately, paving the way for early elections which are likely to be held in November. But the swiftness with which governor ESL Narasimhan completed the formalities in the presence of Rao made the course to early polls a smooth one.

On a day of dramatic developments, the 20-minute meeting of the cabinet adopted a resolution recommending to the governor dissolution of the Assembly. Immediately, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao drove straight to the Raj Bhavan and handed over a copy of the cabinet’s resolution to governor ESL Narasimhan who asked the chief minister to wait for a few minutes.

The governor completed his work in front of the chief minister and signed the related file approving the cabinet’s decision on Assembly dissolution. Following up on this, legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and state chief secretary SK Joshi issued separate notifications notifying the governor’s decision.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Telangana, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, do hereby dissolve the First Legislative Assembly of Telangana State with effect from the date of this notification” was the governor’s order which was immediately published in the State Gazette.The first government of Telangana assumed office on June 2, 2014. After completing 51 months in office, Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly and decided to go to polls nine months before schedule.

What KCR said about the Congress...

Rahul is the ‘biggest buffoon’ in the country

He is the Number 1 enemy of Telangana

From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, all have been the enemies of Telangana

The entire country saw him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then winking

Like fools, they bark and make all sorts of mindless, meaningless allegations about various developmental works taken up by our government

They cannot even prove one single allegation, can they? It is utter idiocy on their part

The more Rahul Gandhi visits Telangana, the more number of seats the TRS will win

For 50 years under the Congress rule at the Centre, all minor and major irrigation projects in the country were ignored which is nothing but criminal negligence

Instead of resorting to cheap politics, the Congress should go to the people. I am welcoming everyone, let’s go to the people. They will decide which party has done what for them...