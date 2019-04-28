Intermediate exam fiasco: K Laxman questions education minister’s ‘competence’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman didn’t mince his words while slamming Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy for discrepancies in the Intermediate evaluation process. “Did Reddy ever hold a review meeting before the exams were held. He was given the (education) department’s responsibility in February, but he never even reviewed the arrangements,” he said.

Laxman questioned Reddy’s competence, accusing him of ruining the lives and careers of nearly 10 lakh students. Referring to the EAMCET exam conducted in the two Telugu States, Laxman said students would have to miss out on attempting them at the same time as the results of Intermediate exams would be released late in Telangana.

“It is known that the top ten ranks in the engineering stream in AP belong to Telangana students. Similar is the case in the medical stream as well,” he explained.

Laxman claimed Jagadish Reddy stayed mostly in Suryapet (his constituency) when he was supposed to oversee arrangements in the whole State.The BJP leader also claimed that controversies had dogged all competitive examinations held in the State in the recent past. “From TPPSC Group 2 to Group 4, there have been discrepancies in all examinations,” he said.