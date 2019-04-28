Telangana Intermediate exam fiasco: Petition blames Globarena, demands relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking action against the authorities of higher education, State Intermediate Board and Globarena Technologies for issuance of intermediate examination results in a negligent manner, holding them responsible for suicides committed by 21 students who allegedly failed in the examination.

The Court was urged to pass orders directing the authorities concerned to re-evaluate the answer papers, and to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of the students who committed suicide recently.

Petitioner Rapolu Bhaskar, an advocate and social worker, alleged that Globarena, which was entrusted with the job of valuation of examination papers, had committed a lot of mistakes.

At least 21 students who allegedly failed in the examination have ended their lives. Even the committee appointed by the government had opined that there was lack of precautions in valuation of examination papers, he added. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.