Telangana Inter exam fiasco: Govt to take decision based on HC direction, say officials

Though the government is, in principle, in favour of re-evaluation of answer sheets of certain students, it cannot take a decision yet as a case is pending in the High Court, sources said.

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to take a decision on the three-member committee’s report, on the Intermediate results fiasco, on Monday. Top officials vetted the report and briefed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of its contents on Saturday.

Though the government is, in principle, in favour of re-evaluation of answer sheets of certain students, it cannot take a decision yet as a case is pending in the High Court, sources said. “The government will take a decision on Monday, after considering the High Court’s direction,” an official said.

The committee’s report has indeed suggested the administration to go ahead with re-evaluation for certain students. “For instance, a student got 80 per cent marks in the first year, and 85 per cent marks in second year in all subjects but failed in one subject, such a student’s answer sheet could be taken up for re-evaluation. We are working out on identifying such students. The government may take a decision on this only on Monday duly following the HC’s direction,” official sources said. 

According to sources, the number of such students, who got good marks in all subjects, but failed in one subject in second year, would be anywhere between 50,000 to 1 lakh. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had reviewed the matter a few days ago and ordered for the recounting/re-evaluation to be done free of cost for all students who failed in any subject.

The three-member committee has noticed that the pass percentage in Intermediate was more or less the same compared to previous years’ percentage.“On an average, the pass percentage has been 62 to 64 per cent in the last three years. There is not much deviation compared to these figures this year. No major deviation in subject-wise failures has been observed either,” sources said, quoting the report.

