Home States Telangana

Telangana: TRS confident of massive win in municipal polls

Rama Rao reviewed the construction of TRS party offices in districts, the sources said adding work on it was proceeding at a brisk pace.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana would score "a massive victory" whenever the municipal elections were held, party working president KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Rama Rao, who held a comprehensive meeting with the partys general secretaries here, announced parliamentary constituency-wise in-charges who would work for the partys success in the polls in coordination with local MLAs and other leaders, a party release said.

Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the party was ready to face the municipal polls, expected to be held soon, and would achieve a "massive victory".

He suggested that booth-level committees be appointed in every town for the municipal polls.

ALSO READ: TRS working president KTR tears into Congress for boat trip in Tummidi Hatti

The TRS, which has said it enrolled 60 lakh members during its recently-concluded membership drive, is now focused on strengthening its party organisation in the state.

In the meeting with the party's general secretaries on Wednesday, Rama Rao told them to complete the process of constitution of party committees by August 31 and submit a report by September 1, party sources said.

Rama Rao also reviewed the construction of party offices in districts, the sources said adding work on it was proceeding at a brisk pace.

TRS has enrolled about 60 lakh members during the membership drive which began in the last week of June and concluded recently.

ALSO READ: Aggressive BJP trying to stir TRS pot in Telangana to subvert mandate?

The party has got over Rs 20 crore through a membership fee.

It offers insurance facility to its members.

TRS had retained power in the assembly polls held in December last with a massive majority, winning 88 of the total of 119 seats.

Though the party expected to bag at least 13-14 of the total of 17 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it could win only nine.

The loss of sittingMP and the Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha, in particular, came as a setback to the party.

TRS, however, put up a spectacular show in the subsequent rural local body polls, winning all Zilla Parishads in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana TRS Telangana municipal polls
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp