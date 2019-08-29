Telangana: TRS confident of massive win in municipal polls

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana would score "a massive victory" whenever the municipal elections were held, party working president KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Rama Rao, who held a comprehensive meeting with the partys general secretaries here, announced parliamentary constituency-wise in-charges who would work for the partys success in the polls in coordination with local MLAs and other leaders, a party release said.

Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the party was ready to face the municipal polls, expected to be held soon, and would achieve a "massive victory".

He suggested that booth-level committees be appointed in every town for the municipal polls.

The TRS, which has said it enrolled 60 lakh members during its recently-concluded membership drive, is now focused on strengthening its party organisation in the state.

In the meeting with the party's general secretaries on Wednesday, Rama Rao told them to complete the process of constitution of party committees by August 31 and submit a report by September 1, party sources said.

Rama Rao also reviewed the construction of party offices in districts, the sources said adding work on it was proceeding at a brisk pace.

TRS has enrolled about 60 lakh members during the membership drive which began in the last week of June and concluded recently.

The party has got over Rs 20 crore through a membership fee.

It offers insurance facility to its members.

TRS had retained power in the assembly polls held in December last with a massive majority, winning 88 of the total of 119 seats.

Though the party expected to bag at least 13-14 of the total of 17 seats in Lok Sabha polls, it could win only nine.

The loss of sittingMP and the Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha, in particular, came as a setback to the party.

TRS, however, put up a spectacular show in the subsequent rural local body polls, winning all Zilla Parishads in the state.