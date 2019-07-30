Home States Telangana

Telugu States no utopia for big cats, census data a reality check

The onus on tiger protection is higher on Telangana, which receives tigers from Maharashtra as well as Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:49 AM

Tigers

Across both Telugu states, the increase in population is just by six tigers -- around 8 per cent. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Status of Tigers in India-2018 report released on Monday, which has pegged the number of tigers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 74, warrants a reality check for the Telugu states. The number is just marginally higher than the 2014 figure, when the last tiger census data was released. According to the 2014 report, there were 68 tigers in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Across both Telugu states, the increase in population is just by six tigers -- around 8 per cent. This is negligible when compared to states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka or Uttarakhand, where the tiger population has increased by more than 30-40 per cent. In fact, the number of tigers in the two Telugu states is lower than 2006. In the 2006 tiger census, 95 tigers were reported in united Andhra Pradesh, which declined to 72 in 2010 and further to 68 in 2014.

ALSO READ: Telangana is now home to 26 tigers, says latest report

The State forest department has claimed credit for this rise in six tigers. However, the situation of tiger protection is worse in Telangana, where three tigers were reportedly poached since the last census - one in 2016 and two just this year.

Onus higher on Telangana

The onus on tiger protection is higher on Telangana, which receives tigers from Maharashtra as well as Andhra Pradesh.Imran Siddiqui of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, points out: “Telangana has breeding tiger populations near its north in Maharashtra and its south in Andhra Pradesh. The rise in number of tigers in Telangana will be due to the source populations in these two neighbouring states. If Telangana takes up the right conservation measures, the number of tigers in the State can be doubled.” According to Siddiqui, the number of tigers from AP had been under-reported. “The number of tigers there is definitely higher. The tigers have expanded their territory till Kadapa and Chittoor from Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve.”

Dip from 95 to 74

In the 2006 tiger census, 95 tigers were reported in united AP. This came down to 72 in 2010, and further to 68 in 2014, until it saw a slight rise again in 2018 (74)

