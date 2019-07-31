Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad calls for statewide strike against National Medical Commission Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad chapter, has called for a strike on Wednesday opposing the passage of National Medical Commission Bill which was cleared in the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ: Doctors across Hyderabad burn copies of proposed NMC Bill

Medical services across State would be affected as Junior Doctors Association has also called for a strike for 24 hours, in support of IMA. The Director of Medical Education has issued a notice to make alternative arrangements.