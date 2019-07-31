Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad calls for statewide strike against National Medical Commission Bill
HYDERABAD: The Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad chapter, has called for a strike on Wednesday opposing the passage of National Medical Commission Bill which was cleared in the Lok Sabha.
Medical services across State would be affected as Junior Doctors Association has also called for a strike for 24 hours, in support of IMA. The Director of Medical Education has issued a notice to make alternative arrangements.