Asaduddin Owaisi slams Kishan Reddy, accuses BJP of seeing Muslims as terrorists

AIMIM chief’s allegations come following MoS’ statement linking Hyderabad to terrorism

Published: 02nd June 2019 08:47 AM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy for his statement that Hyderabad was a “safe haven for terrorism”. He alleged that such statements were unbecoming of a Minister of State.

“A Minister of State speaking like this? Such irresponsible statements don’t suit a minister. However, we expect this from him. Wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they take them for terrorists. I can’t cure their mentality,” Owaisi said in a scathing rebuttal while speaking to reporters.

The Hyderabad MP said, “I want to ask him (Kishan) and I want the government to tell the people of Hyderabad, how many advisories were given by NIA, IB and RAW saying that Hyderabad has become the haven for terrorism in the last five years?”

ALSO READ | NRC not against any religion, says Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy

“It is utterly shameful of him to say something like this of Hyderabad, wherein the last five years peace had prevailed, with no communal riots. Many major religious festivals have been organised peacefully in the city. After Bengaluru, Hyderabad is the second when it comes to IT exports. Why do they have so much hatred for Telangana and Hyderabad? Do they not like to see that Hyderabad and Telangana are growing?” Owaisi went on to ask.

On Friday, the newly elected Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy, while stressing on NRC for the entire country, said that Hyderabad was the root of any terrorist incident anywhere in the country. “There are many terrorist sympathisers and people involved in cross border terrorism in Hyderabad,” he had said.

He also said that many from Myanmar and Bangladesh were staying in the Old City of Hyderabad illegally, and the Union Home Ministry will be taking action against it.

Meanwhile, Reddy on Saturday said that his comments were misinterpreted and that he did not mean that Muslims were terrorists when he said that Hyderabad was a safe haven for terrorism.

What the Minister of State for Home said
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM BJP

