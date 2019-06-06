Home States Telangana

NEET: Telangana student gets all India 7th rank, topper among girls

The results of the exam, for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, were released on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana girl G Madhuri Reddy secured the all-India seventh rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), scoring 695 out of 720 marks. The results of the exam, for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, were released on Wednesday. Reddy emerged as the national topper among the 4.45 lakh girls who wrote the examination.

Of the 33,044 candidates from Telangana who qualified for the exam, Reddy was the only one who made it to the top-50 rankers in the country. From both the Telugu States, the toppers were girls. In Andhra Pradesh, Asra Qureshi topped the exam, scoring 690 marks and securing the all-India 16th rank.

The national topper in this year’s NEET UG examination was Nalin Khandelwal, of Rajasthan, who scored 701 marks. This year, from Telangana, 67.44 per cent of candidates qualified in the examination, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency. This figure was slightly less than last year’s 68.88 per cent. 

Delhi had the highest percentage of candidates who qualified - 74.92 per cent. This year, 15.19 lakh students registered for the exam across the country, which is around 15 per cent more than last year. Of these, 14.1 lakh appeared for the exam and 7.97 lakh qualified. From Telangana, 51,114 candidates registered for the exam, of which 48,996 wrote it, and 33,044 qualified. Of the 6,30,283 males who took the exam, 3,51,278 qualified, while of the 7,80,467 females who wrote it, 4,45,761 qualified.
The exam was conducted at 2,546 centres across 154 cities in the country in 11 languages. A total of 1,796 candidates appeared for the exam in Telugu.

