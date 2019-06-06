Telangana NEET topper eyes AIIMS seat, wants to specialise in cardiology

Home States Telangana

Speaking to Express, after the NEET(UG)-2019 results were declared on Wednesday, she expressed confidence over securing a seat in the prestigious medical institution.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Madhuri Reddy of Hyderabad, who secured all-India seventh rank in NEET exam-2019 and secured the highest score nationally among the 4.45 lakh girl candidates who qualified for the exam, is waiting for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) results to be out. She scored 695 out of 720 marks in the examination.

Speaking to Express, after the NEET(UG)-2019 results were declared on Wednesday, Madhuri expressed confidence over securing a seat in the prestigious medical institution. The road to gaining such high confidence is not an easy task, she said and noted that she used to study for more than ten hours a day, with her eyes firmly set on AIIMS. She added that most of her studies would be done while in college. She has also appeared for JIPMER exam, apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Eamcet. In the AP Eamcet, the results of which were recently released, she secured fifth rank.

When asked if she has some other medical college in mind where she is interested in pursuing MBBS, Madhuri replied in the negative. She said that she is confident of getting a seat in the AIIMS and aims to pursue a specialisation in cardiology in the future. 

Madhuri said that securing the all-India seventh rank did not come as a surprise for her. She said that after key for the examination was released, she verified it with answers she gave and knew that she would be securing one of the top ranks. She said that she would be the first person from her family who would be pursuing medical education. Her father G Tirupathi Reddy works in the IT sector.

