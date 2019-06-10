Son of a tailor, Telangana State EAMCET topper on path to pursue medicine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The story of Empati Kushwanth, this year’s topper of the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream of TS Eamcet, is only proof that there is no substitute for hard work when success is the goal.

A native of Bhupalpally district, Kushwanth is the first-generation literate in his family.

And securing the top rank in Eamcet is only another feather in Kushwanth’s hat who is on his way to pursuing MBBS after he secured all India 16th rank in the JIPMER exam under general category while clinching the first rank in the OBC category.

ALSO READ: Telangana toppers likely to skip EAMCET counselling, opt for NEET, JEE advanced and AIIMS

Speaking to Express, Kushwanth shared his story: “My father is no more. My mother works as a tailor and has had to toil very hard to ensure that I get the best education. I used to study for nearly eight hours every day and strictly followed the schedule at my junior college in Hyderabad while preparing for all the entrance tests.”

Kushwanth has also secured an all India rank 55 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and is now waiting for the AIIMS result.

Meanwhile, Kushwanth is confident of getting a good rank in the AIIMS test which is easily the most competitive medical entrance exam in the country, as well.

‘De-stressing is crucial’

Sharing his preparation secrets, Kuriseti Ravi Sri Teja, top ranker of the engineering stream of TS Eamcet said, “I studied for 13 hours daily but I do not believe in just studying. I would read, play carrom and chess to de-stress during the examination.”