Telangana toppers likely to skip EAMCET counselling, opt for NEET, JEE advanced and AIIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite a good performance by the Telangana students in engineering stream, the toppers from the State are likely to give the counselling a miss and opt for seats through JEE advanced, NEET and AIIMS.

According to academicians, this show of confidence has stemmed from their performance at the national level entrance tests, where they are confident of securing seats in the IITs, NITs and AIIMS.

ALSO READ: Telangana students bag 7 of top 10 ranks in TS EAMCET 2019

With toppers unlikely to participate in TS Eamcet counselling, the other students stand to benefit.

D Chandrasekhara SSH, the second rank holder from the State, for instance, is eyeing a seat in IIT Bombay and is waiting for the results of the JEE advanced. In the JEE mains, he scored 33rd rank and is confident of getting into one of the IITs and won’t be appearing for counselling for Eamcet.

“I have also appeared for AP Eamcet and got the fourth rank. But I will not be attending the counselling for either of the Eamcets. I just gave the exam a try for practice,” said the student who studies at the Chaitanya-Narayana College.

Kurseti Ravi Sri Teja and Eampati Khushwantgh, the engineering and AM toppers will also not attend the counselling.

The JNTUH registrar too is of the view that appearing for the EAMCET will help the students and it’s obvious that the toppers will opt for admissions into IIT, followed by the reputed NIITs and only then think of private colleges.

P Prameela, academic director of Sri Chaitanya Educational institutions said that they encourage the students to appear for the Eamcet since it gives them an understanding of what to expect in JEE Advanced. “For a section of students the top and IITs, NITs and JIPMER, for engineering, and NEET and AIIMS for medical are the goals. But we tell them to take all the tests because these are conducted before national level entrances.”