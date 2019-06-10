Telangana students bag seven of top 10 ranks in TS EAMCET 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just like in 2018, students from Telangana bagged seven of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2019, the results of which were released on Sunday.

In agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups (AM), however, the performance of Telangana students wasn’t as good as last year. From taking eight of the top 10 ranks in 2018, this time around, only four toppers were from the State.

TS Eamcet convenor Prof N Yadaiah said that since students from both Telugu States are eligible to write Eamcet, the number of toppers from each State should not be read into too much.

“This trend has been there and will continue in the coming years. Appearing for both tests gives students the opportunity to select a college that’s better in either State,” he said.

Another interesting trend that has emerged is the overall pass percentage for both streams has seen a spike. While engineering (E) stream recorded 82.47 pass percentage, agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups (AM) saw a corresponding figure of 93.01, said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), who released the results.

The pass percentage in the engineering stream was 74.75 per cent in 2017 and rose to 78.24 per cent in 2018. In the AM stream, it was 86.49 per cent in 2017 and rose to 90.72 per cent in 2018.

Prof Yadaiah, meanwhile, said the pass percentage for engineering had fallen over the years. “In united AP, it would cross 90 per cent,” he explained, adding that the quality of question papers also determines the pass percentage.

While Andhra Pradesh boy Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja topped the engineering exam with 150.80 marks, the second rank went to B Chandrasekhara, from Hyderabad, who scored 148.77.

The third position went to G Akash Reddy, also from Hyderabad, who secured 145.50 marks.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, Empati Kushwanth, from Bhupalpally, has topped with 155.97 marks. The second and third rank again went to AP students - Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who scored 153.23 marks, and M Venkata Sai Arun Teja, who scored 153.01 marks.

Of 1.31 lakh students in the engineering stream, as many as 1.08 lakh qualified; out of 68,550 in the AM stream, 63,758 qualified for the TS Eamcet. Students from CBSE and ISC schools performed well - of the 2,009 who appeared for the test, 1,736 qualified in the engineering stream.

In the AM stream, only 614 students from these two Boards appeared, and 589 of them qualified.

A large chunk of the students who appeared and qualified are from the Board of Intermediate Education.