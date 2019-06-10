Telangana State EAMCET 2019: Performance of girls drop in engineering stream

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Eamcet has once again proved to be a tough nut to crack as only one girl has made it to the list of top ten rankers in the engineering stream this year too. However, five girls have made it to the top ten in the agriculture & medical (AM) stream.

Surapaneni Sai Vigna from Hyderabad, who secured the seventh rank with a score of 91.47, is the only girl among the top ten rankers.

In the AM stream, Sunkara Sai Swathi, from Andhra Pradesh, who scored 152.54 secured the fourth rank, while Monish Priya J from Madurai and Burra Shivani Srivastava from Nizamabad, with a score of 95.94 and 95.56, clinched the sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Further, the disparity in the number of boys opting for AM as compared to those opting engineering revealed that the latter continues to be the domain for boys, as AM is for girls. Even the numbers reiterate this.

While 81,214 boys appeared for engineering, only a meagre of 21,365 had appeared for AM. On the other hand, 49,995 girls appeared for engineering and the number was almost the same for AM — 47,185.

Meanwhile, the AM stream this year saw a marginal increase in the number of students appearing for it. From 66,858 in 2018, it has increased to 68,550 students this year and as many as 57,774 secured ranks.

This can be attributed to the minor increase of 100 seats in the agriculture university this year.

Pharmacy stream, however, saw no new seats being added. Experts have attributed this to the fact that the State already has a requisite number of colleges and seats.