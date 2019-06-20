‘Simultaneous polls mockery of democracy’, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming simultaneous elections as “mockery of both principles of democracy and federalism”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after attending the all-party meeting on “One Nation One Election”, said that it violated the basic structures of the Indian Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said, “To make government formation of one state contingent on the election schedule of another state makes a mockery of both principles of democracy & federalism.”

He said that the “high cost to exchequer” argument in favour of simultaneous polls was not “sufficient grounds” to implement it.”