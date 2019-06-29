Ordinance paves way for Telangana Urban Local Body polls in July

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set. The State government on Friday issued an Ordinance, amending the existing Municipal Act, paving way for elections to urban local bodies in July.

The Ordinance “The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019” will pave the way in increasing the number of wards in municipalities.

Accordingly, the number of existing 2,631 wards in 138 municipalities and corporations would be increased to 3,385 as per the 2011 census. “We have not seen the Ordinance yet. Once the Ordinance copy reaches us, we will take a decision on announcing the poll schedule,” a senior official in State Election Commission told Express.

Recently, the High Court gave the government 119 days for the pre-poll exercise.

However, the State government, intent on conducting elections to urban local bodies in July itself, came out with the Ordinance on Friday. With the recent victory of the TRS in ZPTC and MPTC polls, the TRS is confident that the urban voters too will support the party.