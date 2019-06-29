Home States Telangana

Simultaneous poll to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation not possible

Telangana government has no powers to dissolve the GHMC’s elected body before completion of its term; its impossible even if the government makes amendments to the Municipal Act.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (Express Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand plan of the TRS government to hold snap polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with 56 other urban local bodies (ULBs) whose term is going to expire next week, might not work well for it.

The government has no powers to dissolve the GHMC’s elected body. 

The latest polls to GHMC were held in February 2016. TRS had won handsomely, with its candidates winning 99 out of 150 wards.

The five-year term of GHMC elected body expires only in February 2021. However, the State government cannot wait that long as polls have to be held soon at 53 municipalities and three municipal corporations of Nizamabad, Ramagundam and Karimnagar.

ALSO READ: Ordinance paves way for Telangana Urban Local Body polls in July

Also, the State government had created 68 other municipalities in August last year; elections need to be held for these too.

Sources said that plans of the state government to hold polls to GHMC may backfire as it has no powers to dissolve the GHMC Council before it completes its term. Even if the State government makes amendments to the Municipal Act, it may not stand legally if somebody challenges it in the Court.

Also, if all elected corporators are asked to resign en masse, it would not help the government as to when the SEC hold polls to fill resultant vacancies, new corporators will hold office until February 2021, when the five-year term of the elected body comes to an end.

In simpler terms, as per Article 243-U of the Constitution, GHMC cannot be dissolved in the middle of its term, unlike the Assembly. 

Similarly, as per the GHMC Act, members of the reconstituted corporation shall remain in office only till the remainder of the body’s term — ending five years after its first meeting.

No scope for early dissolution

As per Article 243-U of the Constitution, in a municipal body such as GHMC cannot be dissolved before the completion of its term. Members elected through bypolls will be in office only till the end of the body’s term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC TRS Telangana local body elections
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp