Lok Sabha elections: No ballot papers for Nizamabad constituency with 185 candidates, says EC

Over 175 turmeric and red sorghum farmers have filed nominations in Nizamabad as a mark of protest against the failure of government.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:03 PM

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Polling in Telangana's Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates including Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha are in fray, will be conducted with EVMs only, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The poll panel thus put to rest speculations that the ballot papers may be used for the polling in this constituency, where a large number of farmers are contesting as Independent candidates to highlight their problems. Kavitha is seeking re-election from the seat, while the Congress has once again fielded Madhu Yaskhi Goud.

The Commission issued instructions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to make arrangements for conduct of elections using M3 EVMs, which can accommodate names and symbols of all 185 candidates.

It has also issued orders to Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) for immediate supply of 26,820 ballot units, 2240 control units and 2,600 VVPATs of M3 make to CEO Telangana.

Over 175 turmeric and red sorghum farmers have filed nominations in Nizamabad as a mark of protest against the failure of the state and Central governments in ensuring remunerative prices for their produce. The turmeric farmers are also unhappy over the failure of the governments to set up the Turmeric Board.

