Modi cannot be trusted with national security: Asaduddin Owaisi on PM's digital camera claim

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be trusted with national security, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in response to the PM’s interview wherein he claimed that he had used digital cameras in 1988.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia ke paas batwa nahi tha (kyunki paise nahi the!) lekin 1988 mein digital camera aur email tha? (The Prime Minister did not have a purse because he did not have money. But in 1988, he had a digital camera and email?)

All of this would be really funny if it weren’t so embarrassing. A PM who’ll literally say ANYTHING that comes to his mind can’t possibly be trusted with our national security https://t.co/pmoGNQQtHi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2019

Owaisi added, “All of this would be really funny if it weren’t so embarrassing. A PM who’ll literally say ANYTHING that comes to his mind can’t possibly be trusted with our national security.”

In a clip from a News Nation interview, Modi was heard saying that he used a digital camera in 1988 to click a colour photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. He also claimed that he was among the first few to use email back then.

The viral video was shared by many on social media, who also fact-checked PM's claims by pointing out that digital cameras made it to the market only in the 1990s and the public didn't have access to email in the time period mentioned by the PM.

It became an embarrassing episode for BJP as the Twitterati trolled the PM on Monday.

"Even in the developed West (US, Canada), it would have been highly unusual for an average person to be sending an email as early as 1988. My first email was in 1996. But we know Modi is not your average person," noted economist Rupa Subramanya wrote on Twitter sharing the 40-second clip.

Congress leaders didn't spare the chance and Divya Spandana was quick to reply to the video saying, "The question is even if he did have an email id in 1988 when the rest of the world didn’t, who was he sending emails to? ET?"

Last week too, Modi was mocked for his cloud blanket remark on the Balakot air strikes, especially by the opposition. However, IAF officials defended him saying that the weather was not great on the day of the strikes.