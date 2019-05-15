No funds: Telangana's ZP schools cry for attention

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: AS many as 119 residential schools have received a ‘corporate-style’ facelift for the upcoming academic season in the State. In addition to these schools, over 3,875 existing residential schools that cater to 4.6 lakh students have received a makeover in the past few months.

However, 26,040 non-residential schools — mostly Zilla Parishad ones — with more than 21 lakh students across the State continue to cry for government attention.

It is learnt that the State has not allocated any funds for infrastructural development to these schools.
Owing to the bad state of affairs at the ZP schools, the District Education Officers (DEO) concerned have submitted reports on infrastructural irregularities, mentioning requirements of additional classrooms in government schools, among other things.

“The residential schools are given priority at the moment, as parents are showing a keen interest to send their wards to these schools,” said an official from the education department on the condition of anonymity.

