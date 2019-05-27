Home States Telangana

After court rejects bail plea, SIT tightens noose on IT Grids scam accused

Cyberabad and Hyderabad police registered cases against IT Grids India Limited and its management for stealing data of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and using it for political preferences.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

IT Grids office.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a local court denying anticipatory bail to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IT Grids India Limited and the other accused in the data theft case, officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are all set to go after them.

At least four accused in the IT Grids scam - CEO Ashok Dakavaram, his wife Srilakshmi Dakavaram, Kamalakar and Abdul - filed a petition before the Rangareddy court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both counsels.

Sources said that Ashok and the others now have to appear before the investigation agency for questioning in compliance with the notices served on the accused. The SIT has intensified its probe into the whereabouts of the accused, who have been absconding since the police registered cases.

Even as the courts directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation agencies, they have reportedly deliberately been avoiding the police by filing petitions in court. It is reported that the SIT took the case as a challenge, based on the gravity of the offence.
 

READ HERE | Telangana, Andhra government scheme beneficiaries’ data stored in IT Grids servers?

Role of ‘key person’ to be uncovered

Officials have learned of the role of a key person in the AP government, who helped transfer data of beneficiaries to IT Grids, to use it for political purposes. Speculation is rife that SIT officials would also add their name as an accused.

Lookout notices to be served?

The SIT is likely to serve lookout notices on the four accused persons, alerting airports to prevent them from leaving the country. Meanwhile, officials reportedly obtained CCTV footage from several toll plazas on the Vijayawada-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada highways to try and trace their movements.

Earlier, Cyberabad and Hyderabad police officials registered cases against IT Grids India Limited and its management for stealing data of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and using it for political preferences. Later, the cases were transferred to the SIT, led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Stephen Ravindra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Grids IT Grids case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp