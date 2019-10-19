Home States Telangana

Open to negotiations, but bandh still on: TSRTC Joint Action Committee

Further, the TSRTC JAC leaders clarified that there would be no withdrawal of the strike or the bandh, irrespective of whether government invites them for talks or not.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Members of TSRTC unions stage a protest in Karimnagar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court directed the State government to hold talks with the striking TSRTC unions from 10.30 am on Saturday, the TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy said that the unions were open to negotiations. Rebuking the government for dragging the strike on for two weeks straight and forcing them to call a statewide bandh, the JAC convener said the government must abide by HC’s orders and initiate talks.

READ | Opposition parties decide to support Telangana bandh

“The attitude of the government is fuelled by negligence. If they did not have an answer for the High Court, then how will they give us or the public response as to why they are not initiating talks? They are negligent and reckless not to answer the public who voted them to power,” said Raji Reddy, the co-convenor of RTC JAC.

Further, the TSRTC JAC leaders clarified that there would be no withdrawal of the strike or the bandh, irrespective of whether government invites them for talks or not. “The chief minister has done us wrong. He has defied all the rules of the State and handled the RTC strike in an unconstitutional manner.

READ | Ola and Uber employees to join TSRTC bandh

However, the strike will continue until we arrive at a negotiation,” said Thomas Reddy, RTC JAC leader.

“We will first ask the government to pay us Rs 825 crore of Provident Fund and Rs 547 crore of Cooperative Society funds, which were wrongfully taken from the RTC employees,” he said. The leaders also said that they would not hesitate to go on a ‘jail bharo’ strike if the government decided not to negotiate further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court TSRTC JAC E Ashwathama Reddy TSRTC union TSRTC strike bandh Telangana bandh TSRTC employees strike
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp