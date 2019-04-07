Home The Sunday Standard

Surrogate mothers in the country not the poorest of poor, finds research

The analysis was carried out by researchers from the French Institute of Demographic Studies, Paris and Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai.

Published: 07th April 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Now, pregnant German troops to get maternity uniform.

NEW DELHI: Surrogates in India are not the “poorest of the poor”, contrary to popular perception, and are more educated than their counterparts in the similar age-group in the general population, research has revealed. The research, which compiled empirical evidence on the socio-economic status of surrogate women in India, also found that most surrogates had their first child by the age of 20 and had smaller families with just one or two children.

The analysis was carried out by researchers from the French Institute of Demographic Studies, Paris and Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai.“The fact that not most deprived and uneducated women get into the business of lending wombs, says a lot on the recruitment of surrogates by the clinics and agencies and also the specificity of women who apply to surrogacy,” Virginie Rozée, lead researcher of the project, told this newspaper.

Since 2002, when commercial surrogacy was legalised in the country, India has become one of the top international destinations for surrogacy and the business is estimated at $2 billion.It has also been estimated that more than 25,000 children are born every year through surrogacy and half of them find parents overseas.

There are nearly 3,000 clinic and agencies facilitating this form of artificial reproductive technique in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chennai, Punjab, West Bengal and Delhi. Anand in Gujarat, with over 1500 such centres, has earned the sobriquet “baby factory”.

“Although surrogates in India are not powerless victims in need of aid, as our study showed, they have an unequal relationship with medical doctors and intended parents from rich countries,” Sayeed Unisa from IIPS, who also assisted in the research, said.“Indian surrogates have no power to make decisions about the gestational and birth process and that needs to be addressed through government regulation,” Unisa said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poorest of Poor Surrogacy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp