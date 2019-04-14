Home The Sunday Standard

Workers, police clash over sealing of Delhi scrap units

Tension gripped West Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday, as clashes broke out between local shop owners and police personnel during a sealing drive.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Videos surfaced showing police personnel being chased around by a mob, pelting stones at them and hurling abuses. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Tension gripped West Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday, as clashes broke out between local shop owners and police personnel during a sealing drive.

The drive was initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in compliance with an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT had sought the closure of around 850 ‘polluting’ scrap units in the area. Acting on the NGT order, the sub-divisional magistrate of Delhi Cantonment on Saturday issued a notice directing officials to launch a sealing drive in the area. A team of MCD and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials soon arrived at the Mayapuri Kabadi market.

ALSO READ: Blame game erupts over Mayapuri shops sealing violence

However, the officials said they had sealed around 6 ‘polluting’ units and were about to seal more when they ran into violent protests by workers of some of the other units. They claimed the workers unleashed an attack on them and the police personnel.

“The sealing drive was carried out following the directions of the NGT,” a senior Revenue Department official said.

Police said as the sealing drive began, local scrap dealers erupted in protest and even restored to stone pelting. “Fourteen persons, including the SDM, DPCC employees, the ACP and other police personnel, were injured. A case has been registered,” the police said.

Videos surfaced showing police personnel being chased around by a mob, pelting stones at them and hurling abuses. 

On Thursday, the NGT had come down heavily on the Delhi government and the DPCC for failing to curb pollution caused by these scrap units.

In 2006, 3 people lost their lives in Seelampur during a protest against a sealing drive. Repeated calls to a spokesperson for North MCD went unanswered.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayapuri Mayapuri sealing Delhi NGT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp