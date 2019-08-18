Home The Sunday Standard

Archaeological Survey of India seeks Delhi Development Authority land near monuments

Delhi Circle of ASI wants the authority to hand over land near five protected sites to maintain greenery around them.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rajon Ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, is one of the five sites whose surrounding land is sought by the ASI

Rajon Ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, is one of the five sites whose surrounding land is sought by the ASI | ( Photo | EPS )

NEW DELHI:  The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought a chunk of land in the vicinity of five centrally protected monuments under its jurisdiction from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for maintenance of the green cover around the historical sites.

The Delhi Circle of ASI recently wrote to the land owning agency requesting it to ‘hand over’ plots surrounding five historical sites including Sultan Ghari Tombs, Rajon Ki Baoli, and Siri Fort so that it can maintain the greenery around them.  

“We have written to the DDA for allowing us to supervise greenery at our protected sites. We have written to the DDA to allow us to supervise maintenance of greenery at our protected sites.

We are not asking for legal transfer of the land but a ‘hand over’ of just 10-20 metres for upkeep only. This shouldn’t be a problem because in the past, we have had similar arrangements with the authority,” said N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, Delhi Circle of ASI. 

A senior DDA official, however, said that the agency would respond to the correspondence as per the existing provisions. “I am not aware of the ASI’s request.

If it is not about transfer to the title of land, an arrangement can be made. But the point is that the agency, which is not able to take care of their own properties, is asking for land from us,” he said.

In 2010, the ASI managed to get land near  Siri Fort and Humayun’s Tomb for landscaping. The ASI has also asked permission from Public Work Department (PWD) to build a road connecting the 13th-century tomb Sultan Ghari, located in the forest area near Nangal Dewat and the main road (Vasant Kunj Marg). 

“We recently completed conservation of the tomb (Sultan Ghari), which is now a ticketed monument. The open area in its vicinity belongs to DDA.

If we get the land, we will put up fencing, which will help to keep encroachers and unwanted elements at bay. We also want to build access to facilitate the tourists for which we have written to the PWD. It is a 500-metre stretch,” said Pathak.

Besides the tomb, open green cover in the proximity of Hauz Khas, Purana Quila, Quila Rai Pithora, Idgah, and Matka Pir on Mathura Road are also under DDA jurisdiction.

The ASI has also sent a request to the DDA to restore the parking facility at Tughlaqabad Fort. “The DDA cleared the site and did illumination a few years ago. We have asked to refurbish the area; it has deteriorated in the recent past,” Pathak said.    

TAGS
New Delhi Archaeological Survey of India Delhi Development Authority
