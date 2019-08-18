Haryana government to give full social security to farmers

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Haryana is likely to unveil full social security for farmers before the Election Commission announces model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.



“The Haryana government will bear the full cost of premiums to be paid for central schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, Jeevan Jyoti Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna.



The Haryana government will unveil pension scheme for farmers with contribution of Rs 6,000 annually for each farmer,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP leader said the premiums for various social security programmes would be debited from the Rs 6,000 annual pension subscription for the farmers.



“The plan proposes enlisting each of the farmers for three core insurance programmes meant to cover crops, life and compensation in the event of accidents,” added the BJP leader.

He added that consultations are at an advanced stage to include farm labourers in the ambit of the soon to be unveiled annual Rs 6,000 pension scheme.



“PM-Kisan has covered all the farmers with land holding, but there is a big chunk of landless farmers who are out of the ambit of the programme.



The Haryana government will include the landless labourers and farmers also in the ambit of the pension scheme,” he said.