Congress will approach top court regarding Yediyurappa's audio clip: KC Venugopal

NEW DELHI: The Congress will approach the apex court regarding a video of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa related to the poaching of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, said senior leader KC Venugopal.

“We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister and Home Minister, BJP is misusing all the Government agencies like ED, IB and CBI to poach the opposition MLAs and to destablise the opposition-led Governments. With the latest video evidence of CM Yediyurappa, now it is established beyond doubt,” he said.

“You can hear the voice of Yediyurappa that Amit Shah is managing the stay arrangement at Mumbai and he is managing the defected MLAs. “This is what we also told earlier. Now there is concrete proof. It is very shocking that he (the CM) is telling that the Supreme Court may give relief to the defectors and they can contest elections,” he added.

The party said the matter is now sub judice and the case is reserved for judgment on November 4. “It is a matter of concern that a CM is telling that the verdict will be in favour of the defector MLAs and they will be able to contest elections. Now through this claim, you understand they are confident of misusing the Hon’ble Apex Court. I hope that the Hon’ble court will take it very seriously,” Venugopal said.

