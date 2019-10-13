Home The Sunday Standard

Ayodhya: UP minister questions timing, agenda of Muslim law board’s meeting

Releasing a video, Raza dubbed AIMPLB as an unconstitutional NGO always worked against national interests.

Published: 13th October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Raza

Yogi Adityanath’s lone Muslim minister, Mohsin Raza. (Filep photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW:  While the members of the apex Muslim body — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) — were holding the executive committee meeting at Darul Uloom Nadwa College in Lucknow on Saturday, one of Yogi minister’s Mohsin Raza raised questions on the meeting, it’s agenda and timing.
Raza questioned the logic of the meeting at a time when the Ayodhya issue is pending in the Supreme Court of India, and the order is expected anytime soon.

Releasing a video, Raza dubbed AIMPLB as an unconstitutional NGO always worked against national interests. “This board has always misguided the Muslim community. This NGO has always spat venom against the triple talaq law and NRC. It has been seen favouring terrorism.” 

ALSO READ | Ayodhya land dispute: AIMPLB hopes Supreme Court verdict is in favour of Muslims

Responding to minister’s diatribe, senior AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the board was being run according to law. “Muslim Personal Law Board is registered under the Societies’ Act and it files its I-T returns. AIMPLB is functioning with responsibility and before each of its meeting, its agenda is released.”

The AIMPLB meeting, presided by chairman Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, discussed issues such as Ram Mandir -Babri Masjid Case, Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code and others.

Sources privy to the deliberations said the members held a discussion on Ayodhya, analysed various post-order scenarios and also discussed the future course of action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohsin Raza AIMPLB Ayodhya
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp