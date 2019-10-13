Ayodhya: UP minister questions timing, agenda of Muslim law board’s meeting

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While the members of the apex Muslim body — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) — were holding the executive committee meeting at Darul Uloom Nadwa College in Lucknow on Saturday, one of Yogi minister’s Mohsin Raza raised questions on the meeting, it’s agenda and timing.

Raza questioned the logic of the meeting at a time when the Ayodhya issue is pending in the Supreme Court of India, and the order is expected anytime soon.

Releasing a video, Raza dubbed AIMPLB as an unconstitutional NGO always worked against national interests. “This board has always misguided the Muslim community. This NGO has always spat venom against the triple talaq law and NRC. It has been seen favouring terrorism.”

Responding to minister’s diatribe, senior AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the board was being run according to law. “Muslim Personal Law Board is registered under the Societies’ Act and it files its I-T returns. AIMPLB is functioning with responsibility and before each of its meeting, its agenda is released.”

The AIMPLB meeting, presided by chairman Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, discussed issues such as Ram Mandir -Babri Masjid Case, Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code and others.

Sources privy to the deliberations said the members held a discussion on Ayodhya, analysed various post-order scenarios and also discussed the future course of action.