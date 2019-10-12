Home Nation

Ayodhya land dispute: AIMPLB hopes Supreme Court verdict is in favour of Muslims

The AIMPLB strong observations came days ahead of the Supreme Court's October 18 deadline to complete its hearing on the title suit over the vexed Ayodhya issue.

Published: 12th October 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani with Executive Members

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani with Executive Members ( File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The AIMPLB on Saturday strongly hoped that the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the 2.77 acre land of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid will be in favour of Muslims, saying the judgment "will be in consonance with the rule of law and the basic values of the Constitution".

Following a meeting of its executive committee, the Board also decided to challenge the Constitutional validity of the anti-triple talaq law and warned of any "legislative or judicial" move to impose a Uniform Civil Code, terming the "very concept" of the UCC as a "threat" to the unity in diversity spirit of the country.

"The litigation of Babri Masjid is (being) watched not only by our nation, but also internationally. It is a test case for the basic values of the secularism enshrined in our Constitution," said All India Muslim Personnel Law Board in a statement after the meeting, chaired its chief Rabey Hasan Nadvi.

"It is needless to say that the ultimate judgement of the apex court will be in consonance with the rule of law and the basic values of the Constitution," the statement added.

The Supreme Court on September 18 had set October 18 as deadline for the completion of arguments in the protracted land title suit.

The deadline for wrapping up arguments is significant as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the case, is to demit office on November 17.

The AIMPLB meeting was attended by a number of senior office bearers of the Board including its vice president Fakhruddin Ashraf Kichhauchhvi, general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, board's senior members Zafaryab Jilani and Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali and Jamait-e-Ulema Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni.

The AIMPLB also expressed dissatisfaction over the mediation process undertaken earlier for an out-of-court settlement of the vexed issue, and ruled out any reconciliation over it.

"It was resolved to reiterate the basic stand of the Muslim Community that the status of the land which is dedicated for the Masjid (mosque), cannot be altered, changed or transferred in any manner.

"The law of Shariat does not permit it. Therefore no Muslim can surrender or transfer such Wakf land. This submission of Muslim is based on historical facts and evidence that Babri Masjid was constructed without demolishing any Mandir (temple) or any other place of worship," said the board it its statement.

It ruled out reconciliation over the issue, saying: "Several proposals were mooted for mediation of the issue relating to the Babri Masjid and the AIMPLB fully participated in them, with full hope that any solution based on justice can be found.

"But after several efforts, it is now clear that there is no possibility of mediation/reconciliation. 
Therefore it is obvious that since legal proceedings are in the final stage, there is no possibility of any mediation/reconciliation now," the AIMPLB statement said.

The board ruled out reconciliation in two days after a group of Muslim intellectuals on October 10 suggested an out-of-court settlement of the vexed Ayodhya issue, stressing that it would help establish peace in the country if Muslims hand over the disputed land to the Central government as a "goodwill gesture".

Convenor Kalam Khan of the newly-formed "Indian Muslims for peace", had said in a press statement that a meeting of the forum held on Thursday passed a resolution favouring out-of-court settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

The board also expressed satisfaction over presentation of legal arguments in the apex court on Ayodhya land dispute.

"During the meeting, the committee members expressed satisfaction over the strong legal points made by senior counsel representing the Muslim side before the court. The Muslim side has strong arguments and we are hopeful that the apex court judgement will be in our favour," said a board member on condition of anonymity.

"The AIMPLB expresses satisfaction over presentation of facts and evidence by its senior counsel Rajiv Dhawan under whose leadership the legal team of AIMPLB ably argued the case before the apex court," the board said in its statement.

