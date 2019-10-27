Ground report: As the October 31 midnight hour approaches in Kashmir Valley...

Fayaz Wani By

There is much more activity on the roads of Srinagar these days given the larger freedom but hope and despair alternate in the Valley wherever you go. There is the feeling of déja vu-acceptability, rejection, despondency, some cheer or total hopelessness. And, that affects people of all stations-rich or poor, employee of state or the unemployed, man, woman or teenager, as the deadline for bifurcation of the state into two Union territories at the stroke of midnight of October 31 draws closer.

The lack of communication, due to security reasons, is what bothers people. Many feel, while they are the ones to be governed, they yet don’t know the terms. There is the feeling too among sections that while the UTs of J&K and Ladakh are to be carved out, the Centre ‘may, after all, be sincere’ in devolving all benefits of the Union to people thereafter.

The gloom, however, emanates from the lockdown and communication blockage since August 5 when Articles 370 and 35A were scrapped. The confinement of top mainstream leaders, including three former chief ministers and ministers, besides traders, lawyers, civil society members and youth, have dampened spirits. ‘What’s happening next,’ is a question on everyone’s lips-whether supporters of the Centre, or otherwise.

UNEQUAL PARTNERS



There is the dichotomy in perception too. While a majority in Jammu and Ladakh regions of J&K are happy over the promise of autonomy and more resources, people in Kargil and the Valley believe they ‘were neither consulted nor treated as partners.’ Omkar Singh, government teacher in Samba is happy with the ‘integration of Kashmir with the Indian mainstream,’ which he says would make for rapid development as he is with the promised benefits of the 7th Pay Commission available to J&K employees. But then, he believes, “the lockdown has taken a mental and psychological toll of people and they should not be put to such trauma.”In Jammu, supporters of abrogation say the move allows big industrialists to invest in J industries and create plentiful jobs to benefit all.

“The development of J&K will be initiated and it will be free of the clutches of some political families which had taken control of state resources,” said one. But many insist that big business should not be allowed in without safeguards of jobs and land remaining with locals. The UT status, however, has not gone down well in Jammu where people were demanding full statehood. Sushil Sudan, a government employee, said, “UT was not our demand but statehood. During the last 70 years, we were controlled by Kashmir and deprived of resource,” he said.

The sentiment is shared by senior Dogra leader and former Congress legislator Gurchain Singh Charak. However, most feel that with the Centre directly controlling J&K, there will be equal distribution of funds between the two regions.

JAMMU STATEHOOD



Zorawar Singh, a civil society member said, people have largely welcomed the scrapping of special status. “Ladakh UT is acceptable since it’s a local demand but J&K as UT is not a good move. However, since the Centre has promised that J&K’s statehood will be restored once the situation improves, we can just hope and wait,” he said.

Both Zorawar and Charak felt that Himachal Pradesh-like safeguards should be provided to people of J&K to protect their identity, land and jobs, while pointing to apprehensions that the situation will open the floodgates to people from other parts of the country to settle and create economic and environmental imbalance.

Traders too sounded worried by possible ‘unfair competition from outside’, which may unsettle smaller local economies. They insist, local industries need protection and no new industry should be allowed in sectors where the state is already represented. “Industrialists should be given leases only with NOC’s from all departments before setting up their units. If we don’t apply safe environment norms, then nothing will be left to posterity,” said one.

TRADE LOSSES



The continued shutdown in Valley has also affected Jammu traders, many incurring heavy losses. It involves sectors like hospitality, transporters, Shikara boatmen, Kashmiri handicrafts and exquisite rug makers and exporters of apples, walnuts et al. Jammu Chambers of Commerce President Rakesh Gupta said trade in Jammu is down by 50% due to shutdown in Valley since August 5. As trade between Jammu and Kashmir is inter-linked and inter-dependent, he hoped the new laws to come into effect on November 1 will provide boosters for trade.

Transporters hit hard by lockdown are praying too. “We are facing heavy losses. We have to pay monthly instalments on our vehicles. We have managed three months but can’t anymore,” said a passenger bus owner Abdul Majid.

“The business has taken a backseat”, said a petty trader, adding, “Many people talk about resistance in frustration. All shops and business establishments are closed in the Valley with little open time. We wish for normalcy, colleges and school to open, careers of young to be shaped. Will that happen sooner, is an open question.”

It is, however, the 4.5 lakh strong state workforce, which is under tremendous stress over fears of possible transfers to new UTs, far from home and without their consent. Amrit Singh, an employee said, “Since the creation of Ladakh UT, there is the fear that we can be posted to the cold desert region.”

EMPLOYEES SORE



“I am a resident of Jammu & Kashmir and would like to serve here. Many employees don’t want to serve in Ladakh,” he said, adding, “The government should post Ladakh residents at Leh, also because they are domiciled.”Sanjay Sadhu, trade union leader, believes “Employees are servants and have to obey orders,” but added, “They should not be shifted without their consent.”

Nazir Ahmad (name changed) in Srinagar said, “Employees suffer from fear psychosis over being asked to choose between either UT. The state should have sought a single option but it now insists on employees to specify the reason why he or she wants to serve in either UT.” He said the Ladakh Affairs Department was shifted to Leh and the Secretary in charge transferred all his staff to Leh without seeking anyone’s consent.

An employee from Kargil serving in the Valley said he has been posted in Srinagar for the last 25 years. “I have two children. My daughter is studying in a college in Srinagar and son in Kashmir University. I have constructed a house in Bemina area and will retire in four years. At this stage of my life, I cannot leave my family alone and return to Ladakh. The state should understand our constraints and not force us,” he said. There are thousands of such families in J&K.

In Kargil, Mukhtar Khan said, locals had never been in favour of granting UT status to Ladakh. “There is apprehension among employees from Kargil. They don’t know what is going to happen now.”

Kargil student Riyaz Murtaza said people back home are totally opposed to the bifurcation of J&K and scrapping of special status. “We have our own culture, land and jobs, all protected by Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution. But now there is nothing.”

KARGIL VS LEH



Political and religious leaders, traders, civil society members in Kargil have joined hands to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to press the government to address their concerns. Their 14-point demand includes rotation of LG’s office, protection of land and jobs and equal distribution of offices between Leh and Kargil.

Zakir Zaidi, an entrepreneur said there is confusion in the region. “While Leh wanted UT status, Kargil wished to stay with Kashmir. Within days of the announcement of Ladakh UT, the state has sanctioned a medical college, cricket academy and stadium at Leh but Kargil’s demands have been overlooked.”

Bureaucrats say there is total confusion over the modalities of bifurcation. “We don’t know what is going to happen to Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS).” He said there is an apprehension that staff from other UTs would displace locals.”

Aijaz Ahmad (name changed), trade union leader, said the Centre’s decision has spelt doom for many state employees.“Some 10 corporations have already been shut; many others are in line even as modalities for employee rehabilitation in other departments is not clear. They should not be made a scapegoat and banished” he said.

VALLEY CONCERNS



The Valley, however, is not reconciled to the scrapping of special status because many fear that it will lead to demographic change.“The State should address our concerns now,” said a lecturer Zahoor Ahmad (name changed), adding, “The abrogation could alienate a larger number of people if the situation is not handled delicately. We are already seeing anti-India sentiments in Valley, besides Kargil, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri.”

“They may give us lot of things, including funds but they cannot return to us our identity. Loss of identity is losing everything,” he said. A female doctor said the Centre’s decision has brought anxiety in all three regions. “Valley people have concerns over land, jobs and the environment. The Centre must spell out some policy to address them so that normalcy is restored,” she said.

A Kashmiri Pandit in transit accommodation in Sheikhpora, Budgam, said scrapping of Article 370 has raised fears that since J&K has been integrated with the country, anybody can come to Kashmir and live here, even criminals. That is a frightening prospect.”

JUBILANT LEH



However, there is overwhelming support for bifurcation of J&K in Leh. Chwang Durdua, a government employee, said, “We have been striving for it for years.” It will usher a new beginning as Central funds would now be available exclusively to Leh and Kargil. Tourism infrastructure will also grow to accommodate more tourist arrivals and help local industry grow. We need not go to Srinagar for everything,” he said.

He said: “Although we won’t have an Assembly, the Centre has announced that Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council will be empowered to take care of the region.” Rekha Choudhary, a Jammu academician, said bifurcation has provided a rare opportunity. “Till now, politics in the two regions were juxtaposed and confrontationist. Now they can be united by common concerns.”