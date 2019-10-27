Home The Sunday Standard

Infrastructure projects galore in Jammu and Kashmir

Diversion of 663 hectares of forest land for state projects, including roads, drinking water, irrigation, education, railways, telecom, civil aviation and defence sectors have been approved.

The Centre and J&K administration have fast-tracked a slew of development projects for J&K and Ladakh. While a medical College, a University, cricket academy and stadium has been sanctioned for Leh, the administration has received 44 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from 31 companies for industrial units worth over Rs 15000 crore.

The thrust areas are IT & Technology, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Defence, Skills Education and Tourism sectors. Some of these have sought 15 year tax holidays on investment in militancy-hit areas, which the state is considering.

Among the 31 companies which are eager to invest in the Valley include Reliance Ammunition Limited, Sree Cements Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, Krishna Hydro Projects Pvt Ltd, Universal Success Enterprises Singapore, Cheema Boilers, Indian School of Business, Prakash Amusement Rides and Fun World Pvt Ltd, Bestech India Private Limited, LM Energy and Software Pvt Ltd, Cure Fit Health Care Pvt Ltd, Precision Industrial Systems, Ace International, etc. Officials said, the state has outlined 12 new industrial estates and is helping identify land where companies can locate industrial units.

“Over 250 kanal of land is required. The state is exploring options of acquiring custodian, SDA and grazing land across the Valley,” he said.

“No company will buy land permanently but the acquisition will totally be based on lease agreement,” he said. The industries are expected to open avenues for employment on the model of 80% local staff and 20% non-locals,” he added.

The state also plans to hold its first mega J&K Investor summit next year to bring together investors, decision-makers, senior government officials and local business community for a dialogue on concrete investment opportunities in the state and target investment commitments worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, diversion of 663 hectares of forest land for state projects, including roads, drinking water, irrigation, education, railways, telecom, civil aviation and defence sectors have been approved. An official said 198 forest land diversion proposals involving 663 hectares of forest land was cleared by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in five meetings since August 5.

These infrastructure projects would improve connectivity and improve basic conditions of life. Also, agencies have been asked to ensure minimal felling of trees and undertake compensatory afforestation on alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land. The PW(R&B) Department has also been directed to ensure that road projects under PMGSY are completed within timelines specified.

