Delhi Resident Welfare Association roped in to fight dengue

We’ll advise RWA members to inspect their respective localities and ensure there’s no stagnant water,” Ashutosh Dikshit, a member of URJA, said.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of anti-dengue fogging for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Keen to extend the ambit of the government’s ‘Dengue-Free Delhi’ campaign, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday announced that more than 3,000 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the national capital would be roped in to drive the initiative forward and take it to the farthest corners of the city.

Over the last few weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been waging a mega campaign, using all available mediums of communication to make people aware about the risk of mosquito breeding on stagnant water.

According to a statement released by the health department, Jain met representatives of two residents’ associations - URJA and Citizens’ Alliance- and signed a MoU, enlisting their support and co-operation in the campaign.

As per the agreement, members of these two residents’ bodies will go door-to-door in their respective areas, handing out pamphlets and other promotional material on the campaign and also checking the premises for vector breeding.

“We welcome this initiative of the Delhi government to root out dengue from the city. We’ll advise RWA members to inspect their respective localities and ensure there’s no stagnant water,” Ashutosh Dikshit, a member of URJA, said.

