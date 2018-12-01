Home World

Antonio Guterres hails Bush as leader who supported UN with dedication 

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday condoled the death of former US President George HW Bush, saying the American leader served the United States with distinction and supported the United Nations with dedication.

Bush was the 41st president of the US and the father of George Bush, who was the 43rd president.

He died Friday night at his home in Houston at the age of 94. His death was announced by his office and came less than eight months after the passing of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of former President George Herbert Walker Bush, a leader who served the United States with distinction and supported the United Nations with dedication," Guterres said in a statement.

Guterres recalled that beginning with his posting as US' Permanent Representative to the UN in 1971 and continuing through his appointment as the Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the South Asia Earthquake Disaster in 2005, Bush worked productively with and through the UN.

"Across the years I was consistently impressed by his compassion, instinct for moderation and commitment to public service," he said extending his heartfelt condolences to the Bush family and the American people.

