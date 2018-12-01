PM Narendra Modi hails George HW Bush as leading statesman passionate about strong Indo-US ties

Home World

Bush, the 41st president of the US who led America during the collapse of the Soviet Union and engineered the defeat of an audacious Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, died in Houston on Friday. 

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Former American President George H W Bush was a leading statesman at a critical juncture of world history and passionate about strong Indo-US relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

Bush, the 41st president of the US who led America during the collapse of the Soviet Union and engineered the defeat of an audacious Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, died in Houston on Friday. He was 94.

Modi, who is currently in Argentina to attend the G-20 summit, expressed condolence on the death of the former US president.

"Condolences to the Bush family and the people of USA on the passing away of former President George H. W. Bush. He was a leading statesman at a critical period of world history," Modi tweeted.

"Former President George H W Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace," the prime minister said.

