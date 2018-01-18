View of the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour on Thursday said that the Chabahar corridor agreement has become a major success.

“Chabahar corridor is a major example of success in connectivity between Iran, Afghanistan and India. There is no competition between these orders. It’s a win-win (situation) for all stakeholders”, said Sajjadpour.

In May 2016, India signed the historic deal to develop the strategic port of Chabahar in Iran and agreed on a three-nation pact to build a transport-and-trade corridor through Afghanistan that could help halve the time and cost of doing business with Central Asia and Europe.