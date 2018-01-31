Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani during Sixth Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar | PTI

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday refused to take a call from Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but discussed the "need for an end to terrorist sanctuaries" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi called me to offer condolences on the recent senseless killings of civilians by the enemies of humanity," Ghani tweeted. But the media reports said Ghani refused to speak to Abbasi when the latter telephoned to offer condolences.

The Afghan President said he discussed the need for an end to terrorist sanctuaries in "our neighbourhood", an apparent reference to Pakistan, and said India had always been a "good friend of Afghans, sharing our pain and grief".

TOLO News said Abbasi telephoned Ghani "in connection with the spate of recent attacks in Afghanistan".

Ghani had sent a delegation to Islamabad "to hand over evidence related to recent attacks in Kabul" to be shared with the Pakistan Army.

Kabul accuses Islamabad of backing terrorist groups which have killed hundreds in Afghanistan.