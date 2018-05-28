Giuseppe Conte gives up becoming Prime Minister: Italian presidency

By AFP

ROME: Italy's prime ministerial candidate Giuseppe Conte gave up today his mandate to form a government after talks with the president over his cabinet collapsed.

"I have given up my mandate to form the government of change, " said Conte to reporters after leaving failed talks with President Sergio Mattarella.

Conte thanked the president and the leaders of the Five Star Movement and the League seeking to form a coalition government, "for having put me up as a candidate."

"I can assure you that I have given the maximum effort and maximum attention in carrying out this task, and I can assure you that I have done so in a climate of full collaboration with the representatives of the political forces that made me candidate," Conte said.

Conte, 53, a lawyer and political novice, was named as prime minister Wednesday, but he still had to present a list of ministers that the head of state agreed to before his mandate could become fully effective and his government could seek approval in parliament.