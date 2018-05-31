Home World

PM Modi arrives in Singapore on last leg of his 3-nation trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership.

Published: 31st May 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Modi arrived here after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

An official welcome ceremony will be held in honour of Prime Minister Modi tomorrow, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Modi will hold talks with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and pay a courtesy visit to President Halimah Yacob.

ALSO READ | Startup MoU signed ahead of PM Modi's visit to Singapore

Prime Minister Lee will host an official lunch for Modi.

Today, Lee and Modi will attend a business event on innovation and entrepreneurship at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue on tomorrow.

Modi will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens where an orchid will be named in his honour.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the close relations between Singapore and India and will build on the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in 2015," said a foreign ministry statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi in Singapore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon