Home World

Islamic State kills 3 Iraq village chiefs in a week: Officials 

The town has long been a bastion of radical Sunni Muslim groups and was one of the last IS holdouts retaken by government troops last year. 

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Islamic State

Image of Islamic State militants for representational purpose (File | AP)

By AFP

KIRKUK (IRAQ): Jihadists have killed three village chiefs in less than a week in Iraq's restive north, local officials said Saturday, as the targeting of state representatives escalates.

Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State group last year, but small jihadist cells still wage attacks, especially in mountainous areas like the northern province of Kirkuk.

There, IS has attacked state infrastructure and government officials, especially targeting local administrative heads known as "mukhtars." 

The latest victim, on Friday night, was mukhtar of the village of Mahmudiya near the town of Hawija.

The town has long been a bastion of radical Sunni Muslim groups and was one of the last IS holdouts retaken by government troops last year. 

Mahmudiya mukhtar "Abdallah al-Wasmi was executed by Daesh members who attacked his home," a local security official told AFP, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

His death followed the similar killing of the mukhtar of a nearby village, Hanutiya, late Wednesday. 

And on Monday, a provincial official told AFP that "IS fighters attacked the home of Mohammad Jumaa, the mukhtar of the village of Jassemiya", also near Hawija.

"They took him out of his house and executed him in front of it before fleeing," the official said. 

The recent killings bring to nine the number of village chieftains executed by IS in the past seven months in Kirkuk province.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State Jihadists Iraq jihadists Iraq village chiefs Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp