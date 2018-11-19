Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, hails its 'good vibrations'

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has visited the UAE's largest mosque Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque whose marble pillars have been designed by Indian artisans believed to have worked for the Taj Mahal.

Sri Sri, who was on a four-day visit to the UAE, visited the mosque on Sunday and hailed its beauty and "good vibrations". Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) Yousef Al Obaidly briefed the Art of Living (AOL) founder about the Indian connection of the mosque.

The SZGMC director explained to Sri Sri that the white marble pillars, inlaid with floral patterns in the mosque, were inspired and done by the descendants of skilled families from India who are believed to have done similar art work in the Taj Mahal, Art of Living (AOL) officials said.

The mosque is third largest in the world after the ones in Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia.

It is named after the founder and first President of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The mosque can accommodate around 40,000 people.

Artisans and materials for its construction came from many countries including India.

"Very beautiful place with very good vibrations. With love and blessings," Sri Sri wrote in the visitors' book at the mosque.

Al Obaidly said the warm reception accorded to the Indian spiritual leader at the mosque was part of a mission to foster social connections between followers of all religions.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri, business giant B R Shetty and south Indian super star Mohanlal joined UAE's minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in welcoming Sri Sri.

He visited the country on an invitation from ruler of Fujairah Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

Sri Sri meditated with thousands of people including women and children for world peace in Fujairah, one of the seven emirates in the UAE.

He also held a meditation session in Sharjah and imparted lessons on how to lead a stress-free life to nearly 5,000 migrant workers from 20 countries, including Pakistan.

His two-day discourse- 'Unveiling Infinity', based on the rare Kashmiri scripture 'Vigyan Bhairav' was attended by a large gathering, including women members from the royal family of the UAE, at the Dubai World Trade Center.