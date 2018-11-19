Home World

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, hails its 'good vibrations'

The mosque is third largest in the world after the ones in Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File| EPS)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has visited the UAE's largest mosque Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque whose marble pillars have been designed by Indian artisans believed to have worked for the Taj Mahal.

Sri Sri, who was on a four-day visit to the UAE, visited the mosque on Sunday and hailed its beauty and "good vibrations". Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) Yousef Al Obaidly briefed the Art of Living (AOL) founder about the Indian connection of the mosque.

READ| Ayodhya suit plaintiff says temple can't be built on mosque land

The SZGMC director explained to Sri Sri that the white marble pillars, inlaid with floral patterns in the mosque, were inspired and done by the descendants of skilled families from India who are believed to have done similar art work in the Taj Mahal, Art of Living (AOL) officials said.

The mosque is third largest in the world after the ones in Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia.

It is named after the founder and first President of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The mosque can accommodate around 40,000 people.

Artisans and materials for its construction came from many countries including India.

"Very beautiful place with very good vibrations. With love and blessings," Sri Sri wrote in the visitors' book at the mosque.

Al Obaidly said the warm reception accorded to the Indian spiritual leader at the mosque was part of a mission to foster social connections between followers of all religions.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri, business giant B R Shetty and south Indian super star Mohanlal joined UAE's minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in welcoming Sri Sri.

He visited the country on an invitation from ruler of Fujairah Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

Sri Sri meditated with thousands of people including women and children for world peace in Fujairah, one of the seven emirates in the UAE.

He also held a meditation session in Sharjah and imparted lessons on how to lead a stress-free life to nearly 5,000 migrant workers from 20 countries, including Pakistan.

His two-day discourse- 'Unveiling Infinity', based on the rare Kashmiri scripture 'Vigyan Bhairav' was attended by a large gathering, including women members from the royal family of the UAE, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp