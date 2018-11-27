Home World

Chinese citizens donate money for families of Pakistan cops killed in terror attack on Karachi consulate 

Earlier Lijian tweeted that the donations by the Chinese showed the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Published: 27th November 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

People comfort a family member of a police officer killed during a shootout at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan.( Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A senior Chinese diplomat on Monday said that some Chinese citizens have donated money for the families of two Pakistani policemen killed in the terror attack on China's consulate in Karachi.

At a ceremony here alongside Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, Lijian Zhao, said the Chinese citizens had donated money on their own.

ALSO READ | Brave Pakistan lady police officer prevented terrorists from reaching Chinese consulate staff 

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest city, killing four people, including two policemen, before being shot dead by security forces.

The attack was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Lijian said one Chinese citizen had donated a month's salary to support the families of the slain policemen.

He said the donors believed that the Pakistan-China friendship was not simply empty words but "rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries".

"We want to give a message to the terrorists that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed," he said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan will provide 'robust security' to Chinese, Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi assures China

Earlier Lijian tweeted that the donations by the Chinese showed the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Chinese donations for Pakistan police have shown that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the seas.

The friendship has never been empty talks, but deeply imprinted in hearts of Chinese and Pakistani people," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attack on china consulate Pakistan attack bomb blastx

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp