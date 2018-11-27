Chinese citizens donate money for families of Pakistan cops killed in terror attack on Karachi consulate 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A senior Chinese diplomat on Monday said that some Chinese citizens have donated money for the families of two Pakistani policemen killed in the terror attack on China's consulate in Karachi.

At a ceremony here alongside Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, Lijian Zhao, said the Chinese citizens had donated money on their own.

Three heavily-armed suicide bombers on Friday stormed the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's largest city, killing four people, including two policemen, before being shot dead by security forces.

The attack was claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Lijian said one Chinese citizen had donated a month's salary to support the families of the slain policemen.

He said the donors believed that the Pakistan-China friendship was not simply empty words but "rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries".

"We want to give a message to the terrorists that their efforts at sabotaging Pak-China friendship will never succeed," he said.

Earlier Lijian tweeted that the donations by the Chinese showed the depth of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Chinese donations for Pakistan police have shown that China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains and deeper than the seas.

The friendship has never been empty talks, but deeply imprinted in hearts of Chinese and Pakistani people," he said.